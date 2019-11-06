MedDay – November 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A childhood filled with traumatic experiences is often followed by an adulthood full of chronic health problems.

That’s according to a CDC report that finds young people who are neglected or abused have repetitive toxic stress responses which can lead to a greater risk of developing cancer and other diseases. Those children are also more likely to smoke or abuse alcohol.

The agency says preventing early trauma could significantly improve outcomes.

Staying active may help keep depression at bay.

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital examined the records of thousands of patients who had been diagnosed with the condition.

Those who increased their physical activity improved their odds of staying depression-free.

A new study says an only child is more likely to be obese than kids with siblings.

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma surveyed the diets of single-child families and found they had less healthy eating habits.

They found that mothers play the biggest role in determining whether their son or daughter makes healthy food choices and whether they become overweight or obese.