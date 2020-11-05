MedDay – November 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Big brain benefits for women who work and coronavirus symptoms you should look out for. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new review shows that almost 20% of COVID-19 patients may only present with gastrointestinal symptoms. Those symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea and pain. Researchers say radiologists doing abdominal scans should be vigilant during the pandemic.

Every month cancer treatment is delayed can increase a person’s risk of death by around 10%. Canadian and UK researchers looked at the impact of delaying treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy for seven types of cancer. They say understanding this is critical since some treatments are being postponed for patients during the pandemic.

And women working in the paid labor force may have a slower decline in memory later in life compared to women who don’t work for pay. That’s according to a study in the Journal Neurology. Researchers found this link regardless of whether a woman was single, married or had children.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.