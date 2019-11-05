MedDay – November 5, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) – New research shows any amount of running can help people live longer. That results published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found running is associated with a 27% lower risk of death.

New guidance from the American College of Physicians recommends colorectal cancer screening for adults between the ages of 50 and 75. The recommendations are for people at average risk with no other symptoms.

Cardiac patients who are lonely may be at an increased risk of dying within a year of leaving the hosptial. Doctors found women who felt lonely were nearly 3 times more likley to die and men were twice as likely.