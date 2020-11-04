MedDay – November 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A vitamin that can help children with a common skin condition and why blood clots are developing in some COVID patients. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

Researchers at the University of Michigan say they’ve identified a new cause of blood clots from covid-19. They found in hospitalized patients, severe COVID-19 triggers the production of antibodies in the blood that attack the cells and cause clots. These blood clots can lead to strokes and restrict blood flow to the lungs.

About 20 percent of adults are suffering from chronic pain, and women are more likely to experience it. A new national health interview survey also finds that about seven percent of adults reported chronic pain that often limited their life or work activities.

And Vitamin D can help reduce the symptoms of severe eczema for children. A new study in the Journal Pharmacology Research and Perspectives looked at 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition. During a three month period, symptoms eased for those receiving daily vitamin d.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.