MedDay – November 3, 2020

A new study finds 17% of U.S. adults used a special diet over a three year period. The most common special diet was a weight loss or a low-calorie diet. The national health and nutrition survey also found about half of adults have diet-related chronic issues such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

Foods linked to inflammation in the body can also raise the risk of heart disease or stroke. That includes red meat, fried foods and sugary beverages. The American College of Cardiology suggests consuming foods with higher levels of antioxidants such as leafy green vegetables and whole grains to combat inflammation.

And sleep deprivation may lead to cocaine addiction. European researchers found sleep-deprived mice developed a preference for cocaine faster than mice that were well-rested.

