MedDay – November 26, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – New guidelines on staying active and new data on adult vs children COVID-19 infections. Skyler Henry has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study of suspected COVID-19 infections in UK emergency rooms shows differences in symptoms and outcomes based on many factors. The researchers looked at more than 22,000 patients from march through may and found adults were sicker, had higher rates of hospitalization, more positive covid tests, and more death compared to children. Men were more likely than women to be admitted and die.

Black Americans have a higher risk of stroke caused by blood clots to the brain compared to white Americans. Now a new study suggests the structure of the heart may play a role in the disparities. Weill Cornell Medicine researchers found differences in the left atrium in the hearts of Black people that could be a contributor.

And we should exceed the recommended weekly physical activity to offset the harms of sitting too long. That’s according to new guidelines from the World Health Organization. The who says all physical activity counts and recommends 150 to 300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or at least 75 to 100 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Skyler Henry, CBS News.