MedDay – November 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – An unhealthy trend for women and new way to detect COVID. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Researchers at Northwestern University are using artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 by analyzing x-rays of the lungs. Scientists say this technique will not replace swab testing but could be used to screen patients admitted to the hospital for other reasons.

Pre-pregnancy obesity is on the rise in the U.S. A new CDC report shows rates rose more than 3% in recent years. Women under age 20 and those with a college degree were the least likely to have obesity issues.

And a new study finds men are ten times more likely to develop liver cancer if they have a common genetic disorder called hemochromatosis patients with the condition to have too much iron in the body and can feel tired and achy. Researchers say a blood test can identify people at risk.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.