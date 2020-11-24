MedDay – November 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – The Mediterranean diet with a twist maybe even better for heart-health and the coronavirus risks for diabetics and children. Elise Preston takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

An analysis of more than 135,000 U.S. children with COVID-19 finds it disproportionately hits teens, children with diabetes or cancer and children from lower-income families, as well as children who are Black, Hispanic and Asian.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics also shows most children are less likely to test positive and less likely to suffer severe illness if and when they do get infected.

People with diabetes and eye disease are five times more likely to require intubation if they are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a U.K. study. Researchers say diabetic eye disease is a marker of pre-existing damage to the blood vessels.

And a Mediterranean diet that has less animal protein and more vegetables improves heart-health and promotes weight loss in men according to a new study in the British Medical Journal.

Researchers say this greener Mediterranean diet increases the daily intake of micronutrients, antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber.

Those are some of today’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.