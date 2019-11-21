MedDay – November 21, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Canadian researchers are reporting what may be the first case of a new form of lung damage from vaping products.

They describe the case of a 17-year-old healthy boy whose vaping-related injury is similar to popcorn lung, a condition seen in workers exposed to chemical flavoring used in microwave popcorn.

After ruling out other causes, the researchers suspect flavored e-cigarette liquids are the cause. The teen vaped flavored and THC containing products regularly.

London researchers have found a link between the common condition eczema and fractures.

They looked at the health records of three million adults in the UK and found risk of any fracture was up to 13% higher for people with the skin condition.

One in three cancer patients says they’ve experienced side effects from treatment they wish they had known more about.

That’s according to a new survey sponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology.

Radiation therapy patients said they wanted more information on skin irritation and gi symptoms while chemotherapy patients wanted more information on gi symptoms and nerve damage.