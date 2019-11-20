MedDay – November 20, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A Mayo Clinic study finds people with inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes or blood clots may be at increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Researchers also found patients who develop rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of developing heart disease, blood clots and sleep apnea.

A news study finds light to moderate exercise may benefit patients with sickle cell disease.

Historically, exercise has been considered too dangerous for people with sickle cell disease because the increased blood flow can lead to heart problems and severe pain.

But researchers say study participants who rode a stationary bike 3 times a week for 8 weeks increased oxygen to their muscles which resulted in better muscle function, sleep, and concentration.

The CDC finds only 64% of preschool-aged children have had their vision tested by a doctor.

Hispanic children were the least likely to have had their eyes checked.