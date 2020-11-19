MedDay – November 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – A new study on the effects of air pollution on women and a possible breakthrough for people battling alcoholism. Laura Podesta has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A drug used to treat high blood pressure may offer new hope to people battling alcoholism. Yale researchers found the drug, prazosin, significantly reduced severe withdrawal symptoms like shakes, heightened cravings, and anxiety earlier in recovery.

A new study examines why ethnic minority groups are at increased risk from the coronavirus. Researchers at Harvard found the disparity could only be partially explained by medical issues such as asthma and diabetes disproportionately affecting minority groups. They also found racially biased attitudes within a community had a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of minority residents.

And, the risk of air pollution on women may vary with age. According to a new study in the Journal Neurology, older women exposed to higher levels were at greater risk of brain shrinkage, which is common in patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Laura Podesta, CBS News, New York.