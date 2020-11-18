MedDay – November 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – Alarming findings about maternal mortality in the U.S. and a covid risk younger adults should know about. Laura Podesta has some of the day’s top health stories.

We know that being overweight and obese puts patients at higher risk of serious complications from the coronavirus, now new research shows the link is strongest for younger adults under age 50. A study in the Journal Circulation looked at more than 7,600 patients and found severely obese people under 50 are more likely to be hospitalized, need a ventilator and die from COVID. About two-thirds of American adults are obese or overweight.

In vitro fertilization does not increase a woman’s risk of developing ovarian cancer. That’s according to new research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Previous studies suggested women undergoing IVF to get pregnant could possibly be at risk because of the stimulation of the ovaries.

And the United States has the highest rates of maternal mortality among high-income nations. That’s according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund. U.S. women have the highest death rate from pregnancy and childbirth complications. The report also shows the U.S. has a shortage of maternity care providers and midwives.

