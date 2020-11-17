MedDay – November 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – The pandemic has brought loneliness, anxiety, and depression to America’s young adults. Laura Podesta has that story and more in a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 80% of young adults have experienced significant symptoms of depression. In a survey of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35, about half reported a great degree of loneliness. 30% admitted to harmful levels of drinking.

Workers on the night shift may be at a higher risk of asthma. A study in the U.K. compared people who work regular office hours versus those on permanent overnight shifts. It found the odds of moderate to severe asthma were 36% higher for night workers.

And teenage dieting is on the rise. Research in Jama pediatrics found 42% of British 14-year-olds were trying to lose weight in 2015, up from 30% 10 years earlier. The study found that girls who are dieting are also more likely to experience depressive symptoms.

