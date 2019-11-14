MedDay – November 14, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A new study finds children in the U.S. are developing unhealthy eating habits at an early age.

Researchers found nearly two-thirds of infants and mostly all toddlers consumed added sugars in their daily diets primarily in the form of flavored yogurts and fruit drinks.

Learning to read and write may provide longterm health benefits especially for the brain.

That’s according to a new study in the journal, Neurology, that found people who are illiterate maybe three times more likely to develop dementia later in life.

New research published in The Lancent is calling attention to the dangers of global climate change.

According to the study, children born today will be more susceptible to infectious diseases, malnutrition, and even premature death if climate change continues unchecked.