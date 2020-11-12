MedDay – November 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- The keys to preventing depression and the link between some medical tests and cancer. Michael George has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Early and repeated exposure to x-rays and c-t scans may increase the risk of testicular cancer. Researchers from Penn Medicine found men who underwent diagnostic radiation below the waist at least three times, had a 59% increased risk of having a testicular tumor.

How long it takes a woman to become pregnant may depend on her preferred type of contraception and when she stops using it. U.S. Danish researchers say women who used hormonal IUDs had to wait for the longest, up to eight months, for their fertility to return after they stopped using the devices.

A new study finds less screen time and more sleep are critical for preventing depression. Researchers in Australia also found a better-quality diet and physical activity also strongly contribute to a positive mood.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.