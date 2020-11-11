MedDay – November 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Who is more at risk for loneliness and more evidence of what masks don’t work with covid. Laura Podesta has some of the day’s top health stories.

This new video demonstrates why masks with exhalation valves do not slow the spread of COVID-19. Researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology created these videos and say when viewed side by side, it’s easy to see how the valve allows air to leave the mask without filtration.

If you’re feeling alone it might have something to do with your age. California researchers found levels of loneliness are highest in a person’s 20s, due to stress over finding a partner and excelling in one’s career. There was also a spike for people in their 40s as they began to experience health issues. People in their 60s reported the least amount of loneliness.

And a common myth that birth control is associated with depression has been debunked by a northwestern medicine study. Researchers found the pill and other hormonal contraceptives will not trigger sad or suicidal thoughts. But they note that the mental and physical stress of an unintended pregnancy could trigger new depression, including postpartum depression.

Those of some of the day’s top health stories. Laura Podesta CBS News, New York.