MedDay – November 11, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) -This Veteran’s Day, a survey shows more veterans are living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

More than 25,000 veterans completed the Wounded Warrior Project survey, which finds 83% live with PTSD symptoms.

The survey also shows 70% say they were exposed to environmental hazards.

New research finds opioids have little benefit for patients with osteoarthritis.

The study presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting shows opioids only have small pain benefits for these patients and no benefits for quality of life.

Age does not matter when it comes to weight-loss surgery.

That’s according to research from the middle east that shows elderly patients treated with bariatric surgery can recover well and have a reduced risk of obesity-related complications.

Weight-loss surgery is usually not recommended for people over the age of 65.