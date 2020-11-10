MedDay – November 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Kids are eating their fruits and veggies and so-called “Diseases of Despair” are on the rise. Laura Podesta has some of the day’s top health stories.

“Diseases of Despair,” like substance abuse, alcoholism, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors have skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past decade. A study published in the online journal, BMJ Open says they now affect all age groups. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors for those under 18 leaped a staggering 287% between 2009 and 2018.

A new U.K. study shows severe COVID-19 infection is rare in newborns. Only 66 newborns required hospitalization for COVID during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. That’s less than one percent of all births in that period. But about half of those babies were from minority groups which doctors say requires urgent investigation.

And the CDC reports that from 2015 to 2018, approximately three-quarters of children and adolescents ate fruit on any given day. More than 90% ate vegetables. Eating fruit declined with age but increased with family income.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Laura Podesta, CBS News, New York.