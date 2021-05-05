MedDay – May 5, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — Knee replacement patients might want to catch some rays, and another birth rate low. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

The number of births in the United States dropped again last year, down four percent from 2019 and the lowest since 1979. The National Center for Health Statistics says birth rates declined for women in all age groups 15 to 44. The fertility rate in the U.S. has declined for six years in a row.

Recovery from total knee replacement may be more painful for postmenopausal women with low vitamin-d levels. A study published in “Menopause” also finds patients with vitamin D deficiency have poorer functional outcomes.

And the percentage of adolescents reporting at least one diagnosed concussion increased between 2016 and 2020. A Jama study shows that self-reporting among teens who play competitive sports has also increased. In recent years, health experts have pushed to educate the public about the risks of head injuries.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.