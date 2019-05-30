MedDay – May 30, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Older women who hit 4400 steps a day have a lower risk of death, compared to women taking 2700 steps. Researchers at Brigham and women’s hospital say the risk of death decreases with more steps up to 75-hundred per day before leveling off.

Bike lanes, not bicyclists help make roads safer for everyone. That’s according to research from the University of Colorado-Denver. Researchers say cities with separated and protected bike lanes had fewer deaths and better road safety.

And a new study shows early onset colorectal cancer is rising faster in western states where behaviors such as exercise and diet are healthier. The American cancer society data suggests that early life exposures may also contribute to the increase in rates.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York

