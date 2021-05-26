MedDay – May 26, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — Taking a look at the day’s top health stories of how your siblings may affect the risk of a heart attack. Plus the connection between COVID and hormones. Elise Preston has those stories and more.

Men with low testosterone levels face a greater risk of battling severe COVID-19. A study at Washington University Medical School found the lower the levels the more serious the disease, raising the risk of dying or needing intensive care. For women, doctors found no connection between hormone levels and the severity of their infections.

There could be a link to your birth order and the risk of having heart attacks or strokes. Swedish researchers found firstborn children have a lower risk of cardiovascular events than their younger siblings. But the overall size of the family makes a difference too. The study found people with lots of siblings face a higher risk.

And COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective for patients taking a popular drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Researchers at NYU say about a third of patients taking methotrexate did not produce enough COVID-19 anti-bodies after getting the Pfizer vaccine. Doctors aren’t sure why the immune response is lower… But say similar results are also seen for patients who take the flu vaccine.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.