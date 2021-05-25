MedDay – May 25, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — Which type of diet will help prevent the leading cause of death in the United States and a new study looks at the long-term health risks for women who have gestational diabetes. Femi Redwood has a look at the day’s top health stories.

New research finds women who experience gestational diabetes, are more likely to develop type one and type two diabetes later in life. While gestational diabetes usually disappears after pregnancy, researchers in Finland found 50% of patients later went on to develop type two diabetes and a small percentage developed type one.

Many people skipped their breast cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study shows that women of color and women in rural areas were disproportionately affected. Researchers in Washington State found the number of completed mammograms declined by nearly 50% overall. The drops were even steeper among Hispanic women and indigenous women.

And a low blood pressure diet may also help your overall cardiac health. This according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It found that a low sodium diet combined with the so-called “dash diet” which is high in fruits and vegetables also reduces heart injury and strain.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.