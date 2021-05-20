MedDay – May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — How physical activity can help kids in the classroom and what could be putting you at risk for colorectal cancer. Femi Redwood has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research links red meat intake, poor education and heavier alcohol use to an increase in colorectal cancer in people under 50. A U.S. Taskforce recommended this week that men and women get checked to start at age 45. Colorectal cancer claims more than 50,000 lives every year.

Getting kids to move their bodies can help their minds. A new study in the U.K. found more physical activity was linked to greater emotional regulation which predicts higher academic achievement.

And new help for millions of people who have malabsorption syndromes that can keep them from absorbing Vitamin D. Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine found taking a more water-soluble form of the vitamin improves absorption.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.