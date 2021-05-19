MedDay – May 19, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — The link between blood pressure and dementia and a warning of the long-term impacts of secondhand smoke in children. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Babies exposed to secondhand smoke while in the womb could see decreased lung function in early childhood. U.S. researchers warn biological markers that indicate tobacco smoke exposure can be found in the lungs of kids six years after they are born. Doctors say lung function issues can result, even if the secondhand smoke is minimal.

Millions of seniors on medicare lack access to treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. That’s according to a new study in the American Thoracic Society, which shows many patients could not get the proper treatment- because they didn’t live near a rehab facility.

And a new study looks at the link between blood pressure and dementia. Global researchers found that for women, high blood pressure increased risk but for men, both low and high blood pressure were associated with increased risk. Scientists say figuring out why there are gender differences could lead to better treatments.

Those are some of the days top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.