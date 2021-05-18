MedDay – May 18, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — More kids are seeing doctors virtually and the COVID risk to patients with sleep apnea. Elise Preston takes a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

The more severe a patient’s obstructive sleep apnea is, the greater their risk of contracting COVID-19. That’s according to a new study by Kaiser Permanente. Researchers found patients who used a CPAP machine at least two hours every night to keep their airway open were less likely to contract covid compared to sleep apnea patients who did not use a CPAP.

A survey of nearly 500 USICU nurses, who worked through the pandemic, finds 29% were reassigned into COVID units and 68% experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment. Researchers from Marquette University also found 44% reported symptoms of moderate to severe depression, 31% experienced anxiety and 47% were at risk for having PTSD.

And a new national poll finds 1 in 5 parents say their child had a virtual health visit over the past year and most were satisfied with their experience. The study by researchers from the University of Michigan found some parents are still hesitant about telemedicine, especially lower-income parents worried about technology issues.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.