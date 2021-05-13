MedDay – May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — New information for treating children’s ear infections. Plus, how the vaccine rollout is going in state prisons. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.)

California is rolling out a COVID-19 vaccination program in prisons and the results may be a good sign for other states. A study at Stanford University shows two-thirds of California prisoners agreed to at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly half of those who initially turned down the vaccine accepted when it was offered again.

Patients who undergo bariatric surgery to lose weight may also lower their risk of developing eye cataracts. A European study tracked more than 58,000 obese patients and found the risk of cataracts dropped by 29% for those who had weight loss surgery.

And for children with recurrent ear infections, a study finds no long-term benefit to having tubes surgically placed in the eardrum. Research in the New England Journal of Medicine says using oral antibiotics is just as effective and avoids the risks of anesthesia and surgery.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.