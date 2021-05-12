MedDay – May 12, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — Medications may not be the best way to treat insomnia and the impact of the lockdown on some children. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research shows the COVID-19 lockdown had a negative impact on children with severe obesity. Dutch researchers found lockdown measures have a substantial effect on the eating habits of children with severe obesity and decreased their activity by at least two hours a week.

Long term use of prescription medications for insomnia does not appear to help middle-aged women get better quality sleep. U.S. researchers looked at nearly 700 women over two years and found no difference in sleep quality or amount of sleep between women who took medications and those who didn’t.

And college students face a lot of pressure and stress..now new research shows therapy dogs may be the best medicine. Washington State University researchers found petting therapy dogs improved students thinking and planning skills more than traditional stress management methods .

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.