MedDay – March 31, 2021

Femi Redwood has some of the day's top health stories.
Cancer doctors say new patients are coming in for treatment with more advanced stage cancer than before the pandemic. The new survey from the American society for radiation oncology shows 73% of doctors have noticed patients not getting their screenings and many said existing patients had their radiation treatments interrupted during the pandemic.
New research shows early eye injections could reduce the complications of diabetic retinopathy. About 30 million Americans have diabetes, which causes blood vessel abnormalities, that can lead to vision loss and blindness.
And heart attacks in young adults are more deadly for patients with inflammatory conditions like psoriasis, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis Patients with inflammatory diseases were more than two times more likely to die during 11 years of follow-up, compared to a group without the conditions.
Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.