MedDay – March 30, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- More reason to exercise and how working overtime could be bad for your heart. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Working long hours after you’ve recovered from a heart attack, may increase your chances of a second heart attack. A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that heart attack patients who return to working nearly 55 hours a week are twice as likely to have more cardiac trouble. The study also finds men and younger employees tend to work more hours.

There may be a link between glaucoma and dementia. Australian researchers say people living with normal-tension glaucoma are two times more likely to experience cognitive decline. Researchers are working to determine exactly why.

And lack of exercise could be to blame for 8% of chronic diseases and deaths worldwide.

Researchers found middle-income nations are most impacted by inactivity. Experts recommend about 150 minutes of exercise a week.

Those are some of the days top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.