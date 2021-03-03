MedDay – March 3, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Why women should make their mammograms a priority plus the link between kidney stones and bone problems. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A study of half a million kidney stone patients found nearly a quarter had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or a fracture around the same time. Researchers from Stanford University say the findings suggest wider use of bone density screenings for kidney stone patients.

Rising temperatures around the world may have a negative effect on multiple sclerosis patients. Researchers at Stanford looked at periods of unusually warm weather in the U.S. And found an uptick in emergency room visits among M.S. patients during those times. Heat sensitivity is a common symptom in M.S.

And women who skip even one scheduled mammogram increase their risk of dying from breast cancer. A study from the American Cancer Society found women who went to their previous two screenings before they were diagnosed with breast cancer were 29% less likely to die from the disease than women who skipped one of those screenings.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.