MedDay – March 25, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Another reason to eat your veggies and how exercise may be the best prescription for dementia patients. Michael George has a look at some of the top health stories.

Exercise appears to be just as effective as drugs at treating depression in dementia patients. A report in the British Medical Journal found non-drug treatments like exercise or massage therapy worked just as well or even better than medications among dementia patients suffering from depression or loneliness.

Patients planning elective surgeries should get priority for the COVID-19 vaccine- that’s the recommendation from a new study funded by the national institute for health research. Surgery patients are at a much higher risk of catching COVID especially patients 70 and older. The study says vaccinating surgery patients could save more than 50,000 lives.

And eating just one cup of green leafy vegetables a day could make a big difference to your health. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition finds that people who ate more nitrates from vegetables had significantly better muscle function. Poor muscle function is linked to a greater risk of falls and is considered a key indicator of health

Those are some of the days top health stories. Michael George, CBS News.