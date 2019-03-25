MedDay – March 25, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association are jointly calling for a tax on sugary drinks to discourage children and parents from purchasing them. They also want limits on marketing the drinks to children. The groups say children and teens now consume 17-percent of their calories from added sugar, nearly half of which comes from drinks.

The blood test commonly used to diagnose diabetes misses 73-percent of cases, according to a new study. California Researchers say the hemoglobin A1c blood test should be used in conjunction with the oral glucose test for increased accuracy. They say there is a racial and ethnic disparity in the test itself. It’s more effective for whites and less effective for blacks and Hispanics.

And a new study finds hormone-disrupting chemicals in household dust may promote the development of fat cells in children. Researchers from Duke University found several chemicals were significantly elevated in the homes of children who are overweight or obese. According to the EPA, children consume between 60 and 100 milligrams of dust each day.

