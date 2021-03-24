MedDay – March 24, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An overheard comment may influence bias in children, and how long do coronavirus antibodies last? Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study finds COVID-19 antibodies weaken at different rates, lasting just days in some people, and possibly decades in others. A team of international scientists used data from COVID-19 patients to develop an algorithm predicting the antibodies’ trajectory over time. Researchers also found people may still be protected with T-cell immunity, even when antibodies are low.

New mothers may be struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder more often than previously thought. A study out of the University of British Columbia estimates 8% of post-partum women report OCD symptoms at some point during pregnancy, and 17% report symptoms 38 weeks after delivery.

And young children may unknowingly pick up biased attitudes about other groups of people.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University mimicked a scenario where kids overheard negative messages about a made-up social group, and found with older children, the negative impact lasted for a couple of weeks.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.

