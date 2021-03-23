MedDay – March 23, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The heart risks from eating ultra-processed foods, and the link between lack of sleep and COVID. Nancy Chen takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Insomnia, disrupted sleep, and burnout are linked to a heightened risk of becoming infected with coronavirus, having more severe disease, and a longer recovery period, according to a new study in the British Medical Journal. Researchers tracked people in both Europe and the U.S. and say each one-hour increase in sleep was associated with 12% lower odds of infection.

A new study finds people who eat a lot of highly-processed foods, like protein bars, breakfast cereals and industrially produced bread have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease and dying. The research published by the American College of Cardiology says the average American gets 58% of his or her total energy from ultra-processed foods.

And a Harvard study finds adding more primary care physicians to underserved areas would prevent deaths and boost life expectancy. Specifically, one doctor per every 1,500 residents could prevent 7,000 deaths per year in an underserved area. Researchers say, to make that happen, nearly 100,000 primary care doctors would need to be added to the workforce.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.