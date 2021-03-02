MedDay – March 2, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Why using cannabis for migraines is not a good idea and who is most impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease. Naomi Ruchim has some of the day’s top health stories.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans 65 and over are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to the new Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report, which also shows two-thirds of those patients are women. The report also finds deaths from Alzheimer’s have more than doubled over the past two decades.

Most pregnant women and mothers say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine and they would vaccinate their children. The Harvard-run survey included women from 16 countries. More than half of pregnant women said they would get a vaccine with 90% efficacy.

Nearly 70% said they would vaccinate their children.

And using cannabis to treat migraines may do more harm than good, according to a new study from the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers found that marijuana may actually be associated with “rebound” headaches, which happen when patients overuse pain medication.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York.