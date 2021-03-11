MedDay – March 11, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Another reason for plant-based food and today marks a somber anniversary in world history. Elise Preston has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Today marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus has infected more than 29 million people in the U.S. and killed more than 527,000.

People previously infected with COVID-19 may not need two doses of the vaccine after all.
Researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital found one-shot helped those with pre-existing immunity generate a similar immune response to uninfected people who received two doses.

And, a new study in the Journal, Neurology, highlights yet another reason to eat plant-based.
Harvard researchers say diets rich in greens, whole grains and beans, may help reduce stroke risk by up to 10%, compared to people with lower-quality diets.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.

