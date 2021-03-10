MedDay – March 10, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Less physical activity during the pandemic is taking a toll, and reason to delay surgery after a COVID diagnosis. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

Patients who had surgery within six weeks of a COVID diagnosis were at increased risk of death. That’s according to new research in the Journal Anaesthesia. Doctors recommend delaying surgery, when possible, for at least seven weeks after a positive test, or until symptoms fully resolve.

Many dementia patients are taking drug combinations that can actually contribute to memory loss, and increase the risk of injury and death. A University of Michigan study found nearly 14% of dementia patients are on three or more medications that act on the brain and nervous system. Experts say that exceeds recommended guidelines, and families and providers should review prescriptions regularly.

And people who report less physical activity during the pandemic experience poorer physical and mental health. A new international study finds reduced exercise can lead to perceptions of weight gain and decreased sleep, plus personal and emotional problems. Researchers recommend incorporating physical activity whenever possible.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.