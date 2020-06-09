MedDay – June 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Covid-19 is impacting ethnically diverse pregnant women more than their white counterparts.

A new study in the United Kingdom looked at pregnant women recently admitted to a hospital for coronavirus. Of the more than 400 women included in the report, 56% were from black or other ethnic minority groups. Most of the women had good outcomes, however -and the transmission of COVID-19 to infants was uncommon.

Scientists have a new reason to wash your hands: Toxic chemicals may be lurking on your cell-phone or tablet.

The study, from the University of Toronto, showed that flame retardants added to plastic T-V cases can move from the T-V to indoor air and dust. Those particles can easily transfer to your hand-held devices. The chemicals found in flame retardants are known to pose a health risk to children, including causing lower I.Q. and behavioral problems.

And patients with heart conditions who are feeling gloomy may find relief in tai chi.

New research published in the “European Journal of cardiovascular nursing” found that practicing Chinese martial art boosted both mood and quality of life.

Depression is common in patients struggling with heart conditions – and the study found that Tai chi’s focus on posture, relaxation and breathing was linked with less psychological distress.

