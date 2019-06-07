MedDay – June 7, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Vaping with nicotine appears to impair the body’s ability to clear mucus from the airways. Researchers from the University of Kansas say those changes can make it more difficult to fight infection and injury in the narrow passageways to the lungs.

Many pesticides banned or being phased out in countries in Europe as well as China are still widely used here in the United States. That’s according to a new study in the journal of Environmental Health. The study authors say the findings suggest changes are needed in the process to ban harmful pesticides in the U.S.

And a link between eating high fiber during pregnancy and a decreased risk of celiac disease in children. Norwegian researchers looked at data for nearly 90,000 children for the study. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, and so far, the only treatment is to avoid wheat, barley and rye and eat a gluten free diet.

