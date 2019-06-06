MedDay – June 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds smartphones could help diagnose common childhood respiratory disorders. Australian researchers incorporated automated cough analysis technology in a smartphone app and say it was highly accurate in diagnosing problems such as asthma, croup, and pneumonia.

New research shows expanding eligibility for medicaid is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular deaths. The study in JAMA cardiology compared data from states that expanded the program with states that didn’t over six years.

And there’s a connection between type 2 diabetes in mid-life and stroke later in life. Researchers in Sweden found a link between developing diabetes over 40 and increased risk of a serious blockage and narrowing of brain arteries in people over 60.

