MedDay – June 5, 2019

News

by: Kenneth Craig

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Women with high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy are at a much higher risk of a heart attack and stroke. That’s according to research from the British Heart Foundation. The study suggests that a woman’s risk of developing a serious heart condition increases by 45% if she has high blood pressure during pregnancy compared to women with normal blood pressure levels.

Swedish researchers says children conceived from a man treated for testicular cancer are at no greater risk of developing a genetic disease or birth defects than those conceived before treatment. There’s been concern that chemotherapy and radiation can cause genetic problems.

And a new study suggests Americans 75 and older are dying more often from falls. The research in JAMA shows nearly 8,600 people died from a fall in 2000. And the number nearly tripled to 25,000 in 2016.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Kenneth Craig, CBS News, New York
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now