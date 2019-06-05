MedDay – June 5, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Women with high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy are at a much higher risk of a heart attack and stroke. That’s according to research from the British Heart Foundation. The study suggests that a woman’s risk of developing a serious heart condition increases by 45% if she has high blood pressure during pregnancy compared to women with normal blood pressure levels.

Swedish researchers says children conceived from a man treated for testicular cancer are at no greater risk of developing a genetic disease or birth defects than those conceived before treatment. There’s been concern that chemotherapy and radiation can cause genetic problems.

And a new study suggests Americans 75 and older are dying more often from falls. The research in JAMA shows nearly 8,600 people died from a fall in 2000. And the number nearly tripled to 25,000 in 2016.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News, New York

