MedDay – June 3, 2021

More than half of transgender or gender minority teens are using tobacco, drugs and alcohol. That’s according to a study in the journal PLOS ONE which finds teens are using substances to cope with stressors like rejection, harassment, and bullying.

New research in the journal of the American Medical Association finds continuous glucose monitors can help manage type-2 diabetes for patients on insulin. Monitors helped patients stay close to their glucose targets without going too low. The devices are already the standard of care for type-1 diabetics.

And some patients taking the anti-inflammatory drug methotrexate had a weaker immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine. But researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine say that doesn’t mean they’re not protected.

