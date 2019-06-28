MedDay – June 28, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The CDC says the recent flu vaccine did not work so well because it was a mismatch for the H3N2 strain that popped up after the season was well underway. Figures show the vaccine was only 29% effective.

Current lung cancer screening guidelines are excluding many high risk African Americans from having CT scans. That’s according to a study at Vanderbilt University. Current guidelines recommend screenings for smokers with a 30-pack-a-year history. But many African Americans have a higher risk of lung cancer even if they smoke less. Researchers suggest lowering the threshold to 20 packs a year for African Americans.

And Duke researchers looking into ways to stop malaria have identified more than 100 human genes that malaria parasites invade. They hope their findings can lead to new drug targets for early infections.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York