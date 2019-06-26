MedDay – June 26, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Researchers at the University of Alabama have identified a brain enzyme that could be a future target to battle alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The discovery could lead to new drug treatments before cognitive function starts to decline.

A new urine test to diagnose prostate cancer is being developed in the UK. Researchers say it will predict whether patients need treatment up to five years earlier than normal procedures. They also hope the new test will one day help men avoid invasive physical exams to test for prostate cancer.

And dropping out of high school could increase the risk of heart disease later in life. A new study at the University of California San Francisco finds each additional year of schoolng is linked to a 2.5% reduction in heart disease. Researchers say one explanation is that people with more education have higher incomes which allow them to afford better food and health care.

