MedDay – June 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — One way to get a good night’s sleep and why cleaning around COVID patients is important. Tom Hanson has some of the day’s top health stories.

COVID-19 patients with and without symptoms can contaminate their surroundings. That’s according to a new study conducted in China where researchers took samples from hospital bedrails, bedtables and bedsheets and other areas. They found many surfaces were contaminated by the coronavirus even in environments where patients had mild or no symptoms.

Women in middle age are more likely than men to have brain changes related to Alzheimer’s disease even if when no differences in thinking and memory are found between the two groups. The research in the Journal Neurology looked at more than 120 women and men. Researchers say hormone changes from menopause may play a role.

And couples who share their bed may get better sleep. German researchers had 12 young, healthy couples spend four nights in a sleep lab. They found couples who slept in the same bed had increased rapid eye movement or rem sleep and they also synchronized their sleep patterns.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.