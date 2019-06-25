MedDay – June 25, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Health officials confirmed 33 new cases of measles last week bringing the total to 1077 in 28 states this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the highest number of cases in the U.S. since 1992, and since the measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

A study published in the journal of the American College of Cardiology warns that women under 50 who smoke face the highest risk of a major heart attack. Smoking leads to increased risk for all ages and genders, but doctors say smokers can significantly reduce their risk just a month after quitting.

Researchers at Yale University found that more women are getting 3D mammograms, but not everyone is receiving the same care. Doctors say that’s because the use of 3D technology varies by region and demographics. 3D mammograms are thought to boost cancer detection rates and reduce false-positive results.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Hilary Lane, CBS News – New York