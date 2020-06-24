MedDay – June 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — How many Americans are using prescription pain medications and more research on racial disparities and COVID-19. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

New data shows higher rates of the coronavirus in Latin populations. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine looked at test results for nearly 38,000 people in the Baltimore-Washington area and found among Latinx COVID-19 rates were three times higher than any other racial or ethnic group.

A new study shows no significant increase in the use of prescription opioids but finds an increase in other prescription pain medications. The National Health and Nutrition Examination survey finds from 2015-2018 nearly 11% of adults used one or more prescription pain medications in the past month. Women reported higher use than men.

And U.K. researchers have found a link between obesity and dementia. The study shows people who are obese in late adulthood are at about a 30% higher risk of dementia.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.