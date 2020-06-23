MedDay – June 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Researchers zero in on the harms of sugary drinks…and recreational marijuana is linked to an increase in traffic deaths. Nancy Chen takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Laws legalizing recreational marijuana may lead to more traffic deaths according to two new studies published in the Journal Jama Internal Medicine. One study finds that if every state legalized marijuana, an extra 6,800 people would die each year in traffic accidents.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control finds the flu vaccine is associated with a small risk for sub-deltoid bursitis. The condition causes pain and loss of motion in the shoulder and is usually due to injury. Researchers say correcting injection technique – including needle placement – may help lower the bursitis risk.

And new research finds various types of taxes on sugary drinks would generate substantial health gains as well as lower health costs in the U.S. That’s according to a study published in the American Heart Association’s Journal circulation.

Sugary drinks are linked to obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

In a separate study, Connecticut researchers found U.S. companies spent more than 1 billion dollars in ads for sugary drinks in 2018 and that the ads disproportionately targeted black and Hispanic children.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.