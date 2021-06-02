MedDay – June 2, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — The first step to managing blood pressure and cholesterol and is there a link between Vitamin D and COVID-19? Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new Canadian study is dismissing the notion that Vitamin D can protect against the coronavirus. Researchers analyzed more than 4,000 patients with COVID and more than a million people without the infection and determined that levels of Vitamin D were not linked to less severe COVID cases.

The American Heart Association is urging people with mild high blood pressure and cholesterol to move more and sit less. Doctors say otherwise healthy people should seek lifestyle changes, beginning with increased physical activity, before turning to medication to manage hypertension or high cholesterol.

And high-quality education early in life could pay big dividends for a lifetime. A new study at Virginia Tech finds enhanced learning and social experiences before the age of five are linked to the increased size of the brain in adulthood. People with larger brains tend to perform better on cognitive tests.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories, Michael George, CBS News, New York.