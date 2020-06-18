MedDay – June 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Concern about tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and the simple way you could live longer. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Nearly four million premature deaths could be prevented worldwide if people are physically active. That’s according to a new study be in Lancet Global Health. At least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly is recommended.

Living healthier may also significantly reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. New data from nearly 3,000 people show people who follow a good diet, stay physically and cognitive active, don’t smoke, and limit alcohol have a 60 percent lower risk of Alzheimer’s.

And new research suggests more needs to be done to manage the tick problem in the U.S. Cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses are increasing in the U.S., but the first-ever survey on tick management programs shows less than half are proactively collecting ticks in their area. Only a quarter of programs test ticks for germs that can cause illnesses.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.